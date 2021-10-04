Under President Donald Trump, we were:
• Energy independent.
• The border was under control.
• Gas prices were low.
• No inflation.
• Low unemployment.
• Operation warp speed worked with a vaccine produced in a year.
• Tax cuts for individuals and corporations were initiated.
• Many regulations on businesses and workers ended and historic trade deals were secured.
Under President Joe Biden:
• Opened the border allowing illegal immigrants to enter the United States.
• Eliminated our energy independence causing gas and oil prices to skyrocket.
• Caused inflation to occur by increasing the cost of delivery of goods and services.
• Proposed tax increases for individuals by eliminating the tax cuts under Trump.
• Totally botched the evacuation of Afghanistan causing substantial casualties to our servicemen and women and loyal Afghanistan people.
If anyone deserves to be impeached it is Biden for all his blunders, unlike the impeachment debacle of Trump for a phone call to investigate Biden’s son.
Unfortunately, his replacement would be Vice President Kamala Harris, who received a 2% endorsement from her own party when she was running for president.
The next in line would be Nancy Pelosi, which is scary. It is truly a dangerous time for America.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.