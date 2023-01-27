Our area’s had a proud mining heritage for centuries. Along with that goes a recognition of those who’ve sacrificed their health and their lives to fuel our societies progress.
Yet, we owe those who’ve passed our gratitude as they made our present lives possible. For some time now, we’ve seen an inkling of what new progress may hold for us. Renewable energy is the key as it ends the need for ripping up property in pursuit of hazardous minerals whose burning fouls the air. Clean energy blows past and beams down on us, and we’d be fools to ignore it.
We now have a choice. Continue burning minerals or move forward with clean air for all. The technology to store energy cheaply until just when we need it is here.
In 2022, we faced a week-long leak of a potentially dangerous methane. It was a huge waste of energy, but in more ways than one.
High-pressure pumps had been squeezing gas into those mines for months.
That used a massive amount of electricity, some of which came from solar and wind farms. As such mines are emptied, turbine-motor-generators can feed power to the grid. Instead of methane, pumps can liquify carbon dioxide and when power is needed, and let it boil to drive generators. It’s 80% efficient, but returned power can sell for three times more. The gaseous carbon dioxide container would basically be a humongous tent.
Robert Spencer
Johnstown
