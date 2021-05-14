We are currently going through a terrifying time in society and the need to create a more informed and educated population has never been more important to our nation and the world.
Right now, in the year 2021, there are people who honestly believe that the Earth is flat, super intelligent reptiles have infiltrated the government, and that vaccines cause autism.
We have blindly followed leaders who have gone against the advice of scientists who have told us that elections were stolen while providing no proof whatsoever and who are keeping this once great country in the past, instead of driving forward into the future.
Like most huge problems, there isn’t just one cause and one solution, it’s multi-faceted. However, I believe that strongly educating our population in using logic and reasoning would be an integral part of a new American infrastructure.
An educated population is a strong population that can help this country reinforce itself and rebuild. Smart beats stupid, but only when the population is smart enough to know the difference.
Douglas Mort
Johnstown
