As a nation, we pause to remember and mourn the tragic loss of all the innocent human life on Sept. 11, and on Memorial Day, those who gave their lives in service to this great country.
On Sept. 12, the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children promoted mourning with sorrow the tragic deaths of more than 61 million innocent, defenseless pre-born children in our country since 1973 under the guise of choice.
More lives are lost to abortion per day than any disease. More lives are lost to abortion than all lives lost in all wars combined. Human life is priceless. The pandemic opens many eyes to the value of human life. Each human life is a gift from God, an unrepeatable, wonderful gift.
We all are made in his image, an image of love, and because of this we are given great dignity and we need to treat the pre-born baby with dignity and love, not ending their innocent life.
This is the human right and civil rights battle of our time. Please pray for the souls of all killed and for their grieving families. Please remember all innocent aborted babies when voting. God have mercy on all of us.
Chris Mraz
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.