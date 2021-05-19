We would like to express our gratitude to the Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, police department, notably Officer Jared Shope.
Our family has a section of “Adopt A Highway” on Route 601 south in Conemaugh Township. We were picking up litter on Saturday and as you know, vehicles do not slow down, even though we had signs indicating that a litter crew was at work and we were wearing reflective vests.
Shope was kind enough to patrol the area, providing a presence that got the attention of the motorists, slowing them down. This was a relief to our crew so we could safely do our part to Keep America Beautiful.
Please, people – slow down when you see anyone along the highway. You will still get to where you are going and you may save a life, and please carry a trash bag in your car.
Thank you, again, Officer Shope, for helping keep us safe.
God bless you.
Joseph B. Janidlo family
Adopt a Highway participant for over 25 years
