Regarding Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances being passed in many counties in Pennsylvania and around the country, Duquesne University law professor Bruce Ledewitz scoffs that “you can’t pass a law that says you’re going to break the law.” He calls such ordinances “publicity stunts.”
Was Ledewitz saying the same thing about the attempt by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and his cronies on City Council to ban semi-automatic sporting rifles, in defiance of the state preemption law?
That stunt was thrown out by the courts, but the attempt to enforce it could have landed people in jail. By contrast, the sanctuary ordinances simply say that local officials will not be complicit with infringing our Second Amendment rights.
The sanctuary movement is patterned after the refusal of some state and local governments to enforce federal immigration laws and marijuana prohibition.
Nevertheless, activists need to be mindful of a fundamental difference.
Under the Constitution, the federal government cannot commandeer state and local officials to enforce federal law.
There is not a similar limitation on the in-state powers of state governments.
Local governments, as Peduto learned, are subservient.
Still, the allocation of limited law-enforcement resources requires discretion on a daily basis. As George Mason University law professor Nelson Lund noted, the exercising of such discretion may be affected by local community sentiment as expressed in the sanctuary resolutions.
So, unlike the impotent flailings of anti-gun big-city politicians, Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances can be something more than mere “publicity stunts.”
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.