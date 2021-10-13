George Pyo’s column, “Attention all taxpayers: You should be asking for charter school funding reform, too,” published Sept. 29, fails to go to the heart of the reason that families elect to send their child to a public charter school instead of their local school district.
Pyo only focuses on money and how local students enrolling in public charter schools “result(s) in pressure on school district budgets and increased taxes on local communities,” which, by the way, is a fallacy in most districts.
Not once in Pyo’s column does he raise the issue of why students are fleeing local school districts or what is in the best interest of students.
Families enroll in a public charter school because the relationship between a family and the local district is broken.
Parents believe their child is not receiving the best education and services to meet his or her needs, or they believe their child’s mental or physical safety is at risk.
When parents raise these concerns, they believe that they are not being heard or are being ignored.
Pyo is not the only school board member to complain about public charter schools. School boards across the state take issue with public charter schools only because of the funding districts have to pay for a child to attend a public charter school.
Perhaps, there is a lesson to be learned here. Pyo and school board members like him across Pennsylvania need to look beyond the money factor and redirect their energy at finding out why families are leaving their districts.
Maybe, just maybe, they will have an epiphany and refocus their efforts on better serving students and families.
Timothy Eller
Senior Vice President of Outreach and Government Relations
Commonwealth Charter Academy
