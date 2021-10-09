Politicians need to justify their mandates about vaccinations. Delta hit Israel before us so the media should report what Israel discovered.
According to the Israel Board of Health, the vaccinated contracted
Delta at a higher percentage than unvaccinated.
Among those ages 20-90, confirmed Delta cases from July 4 to July 31 included 15,634 vaccinated and only 3,038 of those unvaccinated.
Considering Delta is very contagious and not as deadly, no need to demand everyone be vaccinated.
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the
class of vaccines based on mRNA, stated in an article that immunity conferred by recovering from COVID-19 is better than protection afforded by the vaccines. Senseless to demand those who had COVID-19 get vaccinated if immunity conferred is more effective than the vaccine.
It should be a personal choice. If you are vaccinated, why demand someone else be vaccinated? If you have any comorbidities, it would be a good idea to be vaccinated. But if you have immunity conferred by recovering from COVID-19 you do not need the vaccine.
It would be helpful if the media would provide more information on Delta variant from June 2021.
Provide a chart showing the number of cases among the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Report what percentage of deaths had comorbidities or other medical conditions. By continuing to add current numbers to the original virus, we are unable to determine how deadly the Delta variant is.
Or is that the goal?
Roger Kerekes
Johnstown
