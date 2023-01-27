On Jan. 9, the House of Representatives passed a new set of rules, which will weaken the ability of the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate members of Congress over suspicion of wrongdoing. The change was passed by a 220-213 margin. U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre, and Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, both voted for the rules change.
The Office of Congressional Ethics is an independent body that investigates allegations of misconduct against members of Congress. It then makes a recommendation as to whether or not those allegations are worth investigating further. If the recommendation is yes, it makes a referral to the House Ethics Committee, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.
The Office of Congressional Ethics has made yes recommendations on several members of Congress during the past two years. They made referrals for several Republicans related to STOCK Act violations; led to significant fines for former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, of North Carolina, for improperly promoting a cryptocurrency; and referred a case against Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the House Ethics Committee.
With people like U.S. Rep. George Santos, of New York, being elected to Congress, I don’t understand how anyone can say we need less ethics in Washington (The Swamp). Why would they vote yes for the rules change?
Michael Meketa
Nanty Glo
