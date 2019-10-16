Is it morally and/or legally acceptable:
• To elicit the help of Russia, China and now Ukraine in order to defeat your political opponent? End justifies the means?
• To accept Vladimir Putin’s statement that he did not interfere in the 2016 election against the overwhelming evidence from your own intelligence agencies?
Unpatriotic?
• To call the whistleblower a spy and declare that we should treat spies like they did many years ago? Intimidation?
• To accuse the head of the intelligence committee (Adam Schiff) of “treason” for simply doing his job of investigating the whistleblower complaint?
• To send your washed-up, political hack, Rudy Guilani, to a foreign country to dig up dirt on your primary political opponent?
• To decry climate change as a hoax, when countless people are dying from our polluted air and water?
• To separate children from their parents at the border and then lock them up in cages?
Any consequences resulting from your reckless actions are self-inflicted; you have no one to blame but yourself.
I am sick of Donald Trump’s blatant disregard for existing laws and lack of moral integrity.
His disregard for “political correctness” will put him in the history books above Richard Nixon as the most corrupt president in recent history.
We are accountable to a much higher authority and I’m sure that He would not approve of your words and actions.
Political party loyalty should never rise above doing what’s morally right.
John Washko
Johnstown
