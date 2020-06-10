In a speech on May 29th concerning the protest turned riot in her city, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms observed: “This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos.”
The mayor is correct. The images of the recent demonstrations look markedly different from those led by King in the 1960s. Apparently, if teachers, preachers and civil rights leaders have shared the methods of King, they have not been heeded.
Those who walked with King were required to learn and follow 10 guidelines:
• Meditate daily on the teachings and life of Jesus.
• Remember always that the non-violent movement in Birmingham seeks justice and reconciliation – not victory.
• Walk and talk in the manner of love, for God is love.
• Pray daily to be used by God in order that all men might be free.
• Sacrifice personal wishes in order that all men might be free.
• Observe with both friend and foe the ordinary rules of courtesy.
• Seek to perform regular service for others and for the world.
• Refrain from the violence of fist, tongue or heart.
• Strive to be in good spiritual and bodily health.
• Follow the directions of the movement and of the captain on a demonstration.
King instructed: “They will come with physical force. We will meet them with soul-force.”
God’s good world needs more people who will follow his wisdom.
James Farrer
Jennerstown
