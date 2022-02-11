On Jan. 17, I watched on TNN a program honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
I never saw a program where whites put forth a program to honor King. Oh, they gave him a few minutes of praise, but not what he deserves.
I’m a 72-year-old white man, who was fighting for this country when a great man was killed and I was alongside many Blacks who covered by butt.
I preach the gospel when I’m asked and through all my years there was not one man in my life other than my dad.
My brother-in-law, a Pentecostal minister, who preached the word of God based on the Bible, as King did.
Yes, I’m Pentecostal and he was a southern Baptist. We aren’t going to heaven through religion, but through Christianity.
A Black man in California once said, which I will never forget, “Can’t we all just get along?”
Thank you, King, for trying to put the United States on the track toward salvation and peace.
Grant L. Shaffer
Windber
