I believe everyone should take time to think about something called the public health paradox.
When the actions taken to mitigate a public health threat work well, they appear to have been unnecessary. If you take drastic action to prevent the spread of a disease, and in fact you are able to prevent the spread, then the disease doesn’t look so bad. You have done a good job, but the public perception is that it was not needed.
Sam Ross Jr. (“Weighing reality vs. perception ... ,” May 2) would have us believe that the government deliberately misled the public by overstating the threat of COVID-19. I don’t think that is the case at all.
In the early stages of an outbreak of a contagious disease, projections are made based on what is known. As time moves on and new data become available, you modify the projection. If action (social distancing, for example) is taken that changes the track of events, then the results of that action becomes part of the new data and changes the new projection.
By bending the curve, you change the projection and the reality.
There is one reason, and only one reason, that we are not now experiencing what New York was a short time ago.
Our lower population density caused a delay in the early infection spread, which allowed us to start mitigation earlier in the cycle. Had we done nothing then, and continued to do nothing now, we would all be in mourning for someone close to us.
Phil Sutton
Ebensburg
