Some readers who hate Donald Trump need to grow up. He’s not the only president out there. Look what Richard Nixon did with Watergate. Then there’s the Vietnam War and Korean War. Some presidents make terrible mistakes, but not every single day.
Those accusing Trump of wrong-doing have been doing wrong themselves. Coming here to vent out their frustrations to the people rather than the region’s congressmen. Look, the people don’t care about their opinions about Trump.
So why hate him? They must’ve hated themselves for who they are to begin with.
They can hate me, too, for loving my country and standing up for the U.S. Constitution. I won’t hate them for their freedom of speech. They have that right. But they have a habit of censoring those they hate. That’s the weakness of socialism and communism. With those two how can they ever be heard if the freedom of speech is abolished?
They need common sense and brains.
They’re not fighting for America. They seek it’s destruction.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
