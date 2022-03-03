An estimated 21 guns go missing every day in Pennsylvania. The recent incident in Croyle Township – where seven guns were stolen and the owner’s report to police was key in apprehending the thieves – highlights the need to increase reporting of missing weapons.
Yet, this basic act of responsible gun ownership is not required under state law.
Stolen and lost guns are a source of crime weapons. Thousands of crimes, many violent, are committed using firearms stolen from gun owners’ homes, cars and even gun stores.
In January, two police officers were shot and one killed in New York City with a stolen gun. Last year, a single stolen gun was traced to 27 shootings in Chicago.
Policymakers can pass laws to help ensure guns don’t end up in the hands of those who seek to commit crimes. Police agree that reporting requirements are a key way to prevent guns from entering the underground market.
One study showed that these laws reduce the movement of illegal guns by 46%.
Michael Bouchard, former U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) associate director said, “I wish every state had reporting laws and enforced them.”
Legislation in Harrisburg would address this need. House Bill 980 and Senate Bill 217 create a duty to report lost or stolen weapons to local authorities.
Both will save lives.
Please contact your state legislators and ask them to co-sponsor this safety measure, and join CeaseFirePA for a gun safety advocacy day April 26 in Harrisburg.
Josh Fleitman
Western Pennsylvania manager of CeaseFirePA
