I am a foster grandparent at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School. I just loved going to work at the school. I was assigned to Lakeisha Bearer’s kindergarten class in the morning and Jamie Kiser’s class in the afternoon, working from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. most days, and became very attached to the students in both classes.
It gave me a reason to get up and get dressed in the morning. I want all the students to know I love and miss you very much. God willing, we will be together again.
It is also very important that you listen to your teachers’ instructions and continue your studies at home so you can advance to the next grade.
A special thank you to the morning class for the letters and drawings you sent me. You’ll never know how much you brightened my day.
Myla J. Minner
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.