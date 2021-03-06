The question of the minimum wage is a hot topic recently. Jim Scofield had an interesting column on this question in the paper.
Of course, most Republicans oppose raising this minimum wage, claiming that doing so would lead to job losses and hurt businesses.
At the same time, most Democrats support raising this wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 over a period of time. Concerning the loss of jobs, most of this, historically speaking, was the result of the cries of underconsumption, which occurs when workers do not rescue a fair wage and thus cannot buy the products they produce.
This played a big role in the Great Depression in the 1930s.
Concerning businesses, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour would not have much impact on large corporations who Republicans depend on for financial backing. Democrats are not much better on this score. Whatever the case, raising the minimum wage probably could have a negative impact on small businesses.
I oppose this and think that a different approach on this question should be considered. But is raising the minimum wage a solution to the exploitation of low wage workers?
The main problem is that by the time the minimum wage is raised from $7.25 per hour to $15, the $15 per hour will not be much different from $7.25. The minimum wage should be raised to $20 now, but this is not the solution.
The answer lies in unionization and in building an egalitarian economic democracy.
Nick Brisini
