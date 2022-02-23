America is on the brink of being witness to a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
President Joe Biden expects the Russians to invade Ukraine at anytime.
Most of the western world is expected to support the American effort to impose sanctions on the Russians, to punish their action, and to create hardships for the Russian people and their government and economy.
I have remembered that at least 10 times, our country had committed American troops to help foreign countries that we have sympathized with – Korea, Vietnam, Kosovo, Somalia, Falkland Islands, Grenada, Bosnia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the longest lasting example of American folly in that regard, Afghanistan.
These missions all resulted in the loss of American lives and to a much, greater extent, loss of civilian lives, adding to millions of innocent people.
I can recall that most of these involvements of American troops’ lives, placed in harm’s way, started with the guise of financial assistance and military aid.
I greatly hope that our current administration and military authorities will use great care, restraint and wisdom. I recall that the people calling for American military involvement never tell the public that initiating Amercian military action seems to automatically dictate a long, involvement.
After all, we were in Afghanistan for 25 years.
With the Korea conflict having started 65 years ago, and American troops just leaving Afghanistan, America does not learn from history and past mistakes by our leaders.
Would it be too much to insist that Congress exercise their constitutionally dictated authority to be the sole party to declare war?
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.