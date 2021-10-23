In response to David Frieben’s Readers’ Forum letter on Oct. 7, “Senior citizens deserve the free stuff.” Frieben (and all other “David’s” out there), you might want to look at things from a different perspective.
This free stuff you refer to is actually intended to level the playing field for people who have been underserved for years. Since you’ve deemed yourself the authority on who is “deserving,” can you tell me why kids aren’t deserving? (Because in my mind, they should be included in the “free stuff.”)
Aren’t middle class working families deserving? (After all, they’ve kept our country going). And yes, the elderly also should get free stuff. What exactly do you think this administration has been fighting for?
I’m happy that you’ve worked hard for everything you got in your life. I like to think I have, too.
And not everyone is eligible for military service or the GI bill. (But I guess if they aren’t eligible, they aren’t deserving either). It’s all about perspective. Please don’t pretend you know everyone’s back story. Most people aren’t sitting around waiting for a handout. But many people would certainly appreciate a hand up. And that’s what the free stuff is intended to do.
When you find a fair way to do it, run for office and maybe you’ll get my vote.
Kelly Keating
Nanty Glo
