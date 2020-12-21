Merry Christmas! That greeting is a lot more popular today than it was four years ago thanks to our current president.

I hope that one of Donald Trump’s legacies is that we Christians continue to recognize the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as a holiday deserving of distinct recognition.

It is such an important holiday in the Christian world that to lump it in with Festivus, Kwanzaa, Saturnalia and others is to pay it a disservice.

I know that Barrack Obama said, “Whatever we once were, we are not a Christian nation – at least not just. We are also a Jewish nation, a Muslim nation, a Buddhist nation, and a Hindu nation, and a nation of nonbelievers.”

To the Jewish community I say Happy Hanukkah!

To those who are non-religious and others I say, Happy Holidays and Seasons Greetings!

To my Christian brothers and sisters I say, Merry Christmas!

Donald J Hanak

Stonycreek Township

