Merry Christmas! That greeting is a lot more popular today than it was four years ago thanks to our current president.
I hope that one of Donald Trump’s legacies is that we Christians continue to recognize the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as a holiday deserving of distinct recognition.
It is such an important holiday in the Christian world that to lump it in with Festivus, Kwanzaa, Saturnalia and others is to pay it a disservice.
I know that Barrack Obama said, “Whatever we once were, we are not a Christian nation – at least not just. We are also a Jewish nation, a Muslim nation, a Buddhist nation, and a Hindu nation, and a nation of nonbelievers.”
To the Jewish community I say Happy Hanukkah!
To those who are non-religious and others I say, Happy Holidays and Seasons Greetings!
To my Christian brothers and sisters I say, Merry Christmas!
Donald J Hanak
Stonycreek Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.