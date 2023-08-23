As another AAABA Tournament concluded, I am remembering good memories and offering some wishes.

• Monte Carlo Restaurant: Best one forever.

• Johnnies Restaurant: Johnny Mavrodis is a first-class guy. His restaurant was a Johnstown icon.

• Capri Pizza stand: They sold a ton of good pizza behind home plate with easy access.

• Hall of Fame banquets: A yearly tradition at the Frank Pasquerilla Center was missed this year.

• The Baltimore entries: Leone’s- Johnny’s, Johnny’s or Johnny’s Auto Sales – these teams were a pleasure to watch.

• Franklin ballfield: Bring back the days where fans can attend games in the Conemaugh area.

• Games at different times so fans can attend more games.

• Natural grass field with a dirt infield is the way baseball was meant to be played.

• Return to wooden seats and eliminate the hot plastic seats and metal bleachers.

• A grandstand covering, like the old days, to keep the sun and rain out.

Like my dad used to say, “Dreamer.”

Ron Makuchan

Woodvale

