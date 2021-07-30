God bless Michele Bender for sharing with her readers, “We Are Falling Apart” on July 17.
Her medical care experience during a recent hospital admission is presented in an exceptionally generous fair and balanced way.
Although names are withheld, every local reader will know from experience and numerous reports from friends and family which hospital rendered her care.
It is unfortunate that more people do not have the opportunity or forum to share patient quality of care experiences. Such information would benefit other patients if it would be respectfully heard by those responsible for the quality of medical care delivery.
The recent column by Craig Saylor on July 14 is brilliantly written, but unfortunately intellectually abstract presentation of efforts to measure and compare the quality of medical care in medical institutions. It would be interesting to know how the experience of Bender, and countless others would affect the “stars” given to her hospital.
Dr. Victor Montori from the Mayo Clinic made a plea in his book, “Why We Revolt,” for physicians to assume responsibility for ensuring quality of medical care rather than passively accepting whatever quality is made available by the financial profit interests of large medical institutions. This he terms – “industrial medicine” – as opposed to offering “kind and compassionate” patient care.
We appreciate the opportunity to learn from these published Tribune-Democrat articles.
Elizabeth Dore
Indiana, Pennsylvania
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.