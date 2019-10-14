Kudos to the corrupt media for creating a whole slew of Donald Trump haters.
The Tribune-Democrat printed The Associated Press story about Brett Kavanaugh, even though The New York Times had already apologized and corrected the story.
Charles Clifton (Sept. 22, “Fed up with Trump’s behavior”) has his story wrong about what is grotesque:
• Allowing 55,000 homeless to defecate and use needles in the streets of liberally run cities and not treating or helping them.
• Allowing men into girls rooms.
• Allowing same-sex marriage.
Trump is a pro-life Christian and that is the crux of the matter. People are fighting mad to keep abortion alive.
What would happen if I went in front of the White House and said with a microphone, “I’ve thought about blowing up the White House” one day after an election? Or if I had a bloody beheaded image of a new president? Or if a pregnant family member (wife of Eric Trump) was told by a hater “I hope your baby dies”?
People who proudly wear the MAGA hats know the president cares about the more than 61 million aborted babies, the more than 5,400 incidents at the border where men trafficking children use the same children to allow others to enter illegally. The new DNA testing found those, so don’t tell me Trump doesn’t care about children at the border.
Trump is the only thing standing between you and the socialistic, climate-changing maniacs who want to grab your guns and destroy this economy.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
