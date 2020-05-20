I think it’s terrible the way our president is dishonored in the media and on nighttime TV programs. CNN, CNBC and C-SPAN constantly downgrade almost everything the president does.
It is as if he does nothing good for the country. What is wrong with safeguarding our borders, strengthening our military, making our economy grow, saving unborn babies, making Europe pay their fair share for defense, being strong with our trade partners, employment being at an all-time high, to point out just a few.
But instead of giving credit for positives, they make ridiculous statements such as he is a racist or he is against women or he connived with Russia to help him get elected.
The latest is they want to blame him for the coronavirus. Fox News is the only station on my system that gives the president credit and talks about his accomplishments.
The late-night show hosts such as Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah spend most of their monologues making fun of our president by mocking his speech and mannerisms and making up untruths. The president was elected by almost 50% of the voters, so it would be fair to think that the late-show audiences are 50% Republicans, and they would like to hear something positive about their president.
The president will always be like a sports official in that he always will be 50% wrong no matter how right he was.
Al Meehleib
Davidsville
