Regardless what caused the decline of The Tribune-Democrat and other newspapers, viable media remain crucial to community viability.
If you care about what happens where you live, it’s important to support local media. You might even consider your newspaper subscription a matter of self-interest.
Local media perform a vital function by relaying official pronouncements and decisions and helping their audience understand how they affect them. The Tribune-Democrat does a good job of that.
It would help if local media were better watchdogs of government, if they had more time and willingness to question official decisions and insist on accountability.
During a crisis, media understandably reflect and support efforts to pull people together.
But at some point they must challenge what our politicians are doing and report contrary views.
That is especially necessary now that the government and some media are using the COVID-19 crisis to press what Rudy Giuliani and others have called “extreme deprivation of civil liberties” in exchange for a sense of public safety.
If The Tribune-Democrat and other media make a greater effort to seem relevant and to protect their clientele, there will be even more reason to support them.
Who else will defend us?
George Fattman
Westmont
