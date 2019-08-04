People of Johnstown, please don’t be snowed by the latest rash of hearing the word racist when referring to President Donald Trump.
It’s all they’ve got left after the Russian collusion/Robert Mueller collapsed.
First of all, telling four congresswomen who have done nothing but bad-mouth this country to either love it or leave it certainly doesn’t qualify someone as being a racist just because those who berate this country are women of color.
Second, telling Elijah Cummings the truth that the city of Baltimore is “rat invested” and that “no one would want to live there” is no different than the slights against that same city by its own former mayor, who is black, and Bernie Sanders.
Neither of them was dubbed a racist for their criticism of Baltimore.
The bottom line is this: If we cannot criticize any person of color for saying something stupid and/or ignorant lest we be labeled a racist, then this country is in pretty bad shape.
Apparently, however, it is OK to criticize what a person of color says if that person happens to be a conservative and leans right in his or her political views.
The double standard is obviously glaring, and the allied Democratic media continue to feed the beast and foster the divide.
Larry Kovalchik
Boerne, Texas, formerly of Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.