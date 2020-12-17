Oh, woe is us. The GOP election claims are harming our democracy.
Really enjoy these media epiphanies.
Where has this insight been the past four years? We had to watch the Russian collusion storyline for 30 months, in withering detail, at a cost of $32 million.
The story gained The New York Times a Pulitzer, and came up with exactly nothing actionable. The Times still has its prize, without so much as an “oops, my bad.”
The media were in too big a hurry to anoint the next Woodward and Bernstein/bring down Trump than to question its own narrative, let alone the facts.
There was no concern about overturning a legitimate election; also unnoted was a public loss of faith in the media themselves.
Now, after a hotly contested election, the media are moaning about feared damage to our institutions. Perhaps let the investigations run their course, or even cheer them on?
It might go a long way toward regaining the confidence of 71 million Americans about our elections, not to mention belief in the media themselves.
More, the media might show genuine skepticism of the presumptive Biden administration, rather than the fawning obsequiousness we’ve witnessed so far, or that we recall during the Obama presidency. Pigs will fly first, I ’spect.
David Folan
Johnstown
