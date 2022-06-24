On May 17, I was flipping through the channels on my TV to find something interesting to watch. A program called “The View” was on with Whoppi Goldberg hosting, and the subject was about Donald Trump’s wife not being on the front page of some magazine when other first ladies made the cover. It was really a ridiculous topic.
Then the topic switched to the replacement theory that’s been on the news
lately, where white people (some) are under the impression they are being replaced by Black and brown people in our country, which was another ridiculous topic.
But it started me thinking. As long as the media keep preaching about Black and white people, and all the in between colors, there will always be racism. I hate to categorize people like fruit, but some people like apples and some like oranges.
Even colorblind people can see Black and white. Kids aren’t being taught right in the home. When this country was discovered there were no white people here.
I can understand that people, both Black and white, are worried about the border situation with the thousands that keep crossing into our country.
Back in 1961 when I joined the Army, and became a squad leader, I had about every color of man there is. We all fought for this country.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
