All news media in this country should be ashamed for creating this coronavirus panic and continuing to fan the flames 24/7.
Compare the statistics of the H1N1 (swine flu) pandemic of 2009-2010. The CDC estimated that in one year, 60.8 million Americans were infected, 273,304 were hospitalized and 12,469 died. A monthly average would translate to over 5 million infected, 22,775 hospitalized and 1,039 deaths.
Compare that the coronavirus, which was discovered in the U.S. on Jan. 20, and as March 16, there were 4,141 infected cases and 71 deaths.
Also keep in mind no one can accurately state the mortality rates for the coronavirus because there is not enough accurate data (non-reported cases) available at this time.
During the H1N1 pandemic, there was far less media coverage, no schools, sporting events, restaurants or bars were closed, and you could buy toilet paper anytime you needed it. Now compare that to today’s situation and ask yourself, why the panic? I say look no further than the news media.
Trying to stop a virus we have no vaccine for is like trying to grab smoke. It will only be stopped in one of two ways – either enough of us will be infected, recover and build up an immunity, or a vaccine will be created and widely distributed.
Hopefully, the coronavirus statistics will be much less than the swine flu statistics, but the way the news media is reporting this is shameful and simply wrong.
Wallace Dick Jr.
Johnstown
