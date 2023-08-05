The Democrats have an all-out persecution of former President Donald Trump, because they fear he will become the next president of the United States.
They fear that because he’s in objection to the Marxist, socialistic government the Democrats have taken our nation, thus they would lose the power and jurisdiction they’ve accumulated under the Joe Biden and Barack Obama administrations.
The two-tiered justice system has been made as obvious as it can possibly be with unquestionable approval by the media. By the way, to aspire to these media position you normally need further education.
I’m not saying that all educated people are buffoons, but education in much of our entire media system is lacking honesty, integrity and a godly wisdom. The wisdom they spout is a worldly wisdom. The Bible says in I Corinthians 3:19, “For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God.”
How long can the media cover for president and former vice president Biden and son, Hunter Biden, after tapes and whistle blowers have revealed the corruption involving millions of dollars with some of our worst enemies.
Be honest Democrats. If this were Tump and his son, what do you think this scenario would look like? As I have previously mentioned, the two-tiered justice system is in perpetual motion concerning Trump in the negative and Biden with a protective silence, which shamefully describes our media.
How long can this corrupted media system exist? I guess as long as there is a portion of an ignorant, corrupted society that approves its continuance.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.