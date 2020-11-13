In memory of my 100-year-old friend, Don Stutzman, who passed away Nov. 4. He was no stranger to the Readers’ Forum, because he was passionate about many issues.
He and his brother had a rough upbringing in an orphanage after their parents died when the boys were young, yet he was one of the kindest people I know.
He fought in World War II from beginning until end. He would tell me when he was on the island of Ieshima, Japan, in 1945, how he would talk to the locals and try to make them realize that Americans were not horrible people.
He gave me a copy of “the presidents prayer at the moment of our assault on Hitler’s west wall.”
In honor of Veterans Day it states: Almighty God, our sons (and daughters), pride of our nation, this day have set up on a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity. Lead them straight and true; gives strength to their arms, stoutness to their hearts, steadfastness in their faith.
They will need thy blessings. Their road will be long and hard. For the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces. Success may not come with rushing speed, but we shall return again and again; and we will triumph. Thy will be done ... Amen.
May future generations never forget what they went through for our freedom.
In Don’s words, “Being kind is more important than being right.”
Andrea Ritter
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.