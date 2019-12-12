Among all the impeachment hullabaloo lies one indisputable fact: our president possesses Olympic gold medal-caliber mendacity. Nobody knows this better than his personal lawyers.
That’s why, when Robert Mueller requested his personal testimony under oath as part of the Russia investigation, they held a mock practice session. It went badly.
Former President Bill Clinton was impeached for lying under oath about sex.
Our president’s lawyers also know this.
They probably are unlikely to allow a lie detector test either, but speculating how it might go can be interesting.
After the first question and answer, a yellow caution light might appear on the machine. The second answer might turn on a red light. Further answers could trigger a flashing red, a warning bell, loud gongs and sirens, a big pop, smoke and fire. The attendant might yell and run for the fire extinguisher.
Or maybe nothing would happen. The lie detector would purr like a cat.
If 10,000 hours of practice are required to perfect a skill, our president probably accomplished that much lying by age 10, a true child prodigy, gifted enough even to fool himself.
Is a lie still a lie if a liar believes it to be true? Does repeating a lie three times make it true? His words hypnotize too many. (You can fool some of the people all of the time ...)
But regardless of the impeachment outcome and our president’s legacy, one thing can never be taken away from him, his gold medal for mendacity.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
