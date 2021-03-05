For nearly a year now, we have been told “follow the science” to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. But which branch of science does Dr. Anthony Fauci mean?
Is it the one used in the motto of a chemical company from several decades ago, Better Living Through Chemistry?
The fact that he has kept talking about the therapeutics and vaccines to treat the pandemic, it seems this is the one he meant. Of course, both are beneficial, but little has been said about the therapeutics.
Several decades ago, sitting in general science class in high school, I recall that plants, flowers and trees remove carbon dioxide from the air and give off oxygen.
It seems logical then that when we’re outdoors, masks should not be needed.
Furthermore, perhaps having house plants indoors or even fresh flowers could freshen the air naturally. Because COVID-19 attacks the lungs, wouldn’t it be beneficial for those recovering from it to have these in their homes or in rehab.
Going one step further, isn’t it possible that having them in hospital rooms might reduce symptoms faster than without?
Another branch of science that can reduce symptoms of those with the pandemic is physiology – more specifically, the immune system. This is the first line of defense against invasion of bacteria and disease. A strong immune system will make antibodies that prevent the attack by anything that would make us ill.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
