There is something humbling about wearing a mask. (Perhaps that is why some resist them so stubbornly.)
We have all been making way too much noise with our mouths lately and not always with our best words.
Somehow masks seem to not only quiet people down and level the playing field of looks, but I love how it forces you to look into people’s eyes. I think you can see so much more there than the rhetoric.
There is something about silently looking someone straight in the eye. Not only in terms of seeing lying or kind eyes, but recognizing others as a fellow humans.
We really don’t need words to do that.
Perhaps masks are not just to protect us from each other’s germs but from each other’s words. I have to think some words and names people hurl at each other online would change if they had to look them in the eye and say that.
At the very least, they would have to also see the pain they cause when they do.
Our national sport should not be name calling.
Susan Novak
Johnstown
