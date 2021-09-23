This is in regard to the parental protesting of mask wearing in schools.
I wish every parent could have seen the report on the “Today” show recently.
A little boy was lying in a hospital bed, hooked up to oxygen and struggling to breathe while coughing so violently, he looked as though he might pass out. Of course it was due to COVID-19. I don’t know if he had been wearing a mask or not but it was a dreadful sight.
As parents, we feed our children nourishing food to help them grow strong and healthy. We clothe them so they’re comfortable and protected from the elements. We take them to their medical and dental appointments and watch over them in every aspect of their lives. So why wouldn’t you do the simple thing of having them wear a mask for protection?
I don’t think a child wearing a mask for a few hours when in school is too much to ask. If I had children in school now, no one would have to make me have my child wear a mask, because I would do it on my own. That would be part of my commitment as a parent to protect my child.
And regarding the infringement on their right (which I don’t think pertains in this case), as a parent I would give up any and all my rights to protect my child. No right is more important to me than my children.
I’m afraid the whole purpose of this situation has been lost. It’s not about power or rights or even politics. It’s simply about the safety of the children.
I just don’t understand the thinking on this issue.
Donna M. Hritz
Lilly
