As the world deals with the deadly coronavirus pandemic a global governance is coming, the globalist body is doing what it can to hurry its arrival. They want to redistribute power and wealth.
There will be a world bank and an international monetary fund. Instead of traditional capitalism, there will be more socialist policies with progressive plans.
A shift to digital currencies, private savings held in central banks, not commercial institutions, this will give government power over citizens through currency manipulation.
Next will be one world religion. The media doesn’t tell us the whole story.
Folks, do your research before voting.
Don’t be vulnerable to the media’s stories. Don’t vote for one party because it’s family tradition.
What happened to we the people for the people? Wake up American, Marxism is knocking at our door.
Leo Lanzendorfer
Ebensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.