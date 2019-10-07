The ever-emerging marijuana industry will be no different than the opioid pharma industry and its downfalls and the well-known alcohol addiction – all promoting corruption and dysfunction that claim so many lives.
It will be driven by need followed by supply and demand, with the ultimate already-known penalty creating addiction, dysfunction, death and taxation.
Not unlike Big Pharma, the common driving factors are massive sales and, more importantly, self-contrived profits, and more simply another government joint venture tax base so enjoyed by big government politicians, followed by increased profit needs to expand marijuana technology and self-perpetuate the venture’s own addiction, one more cash cow.
Just like opioids, corruption is inevitable, with costs manufactured by public need for this new addiction including cannabis, getting high and the drug’s already- known shortcomings.
Like opioids, tobacco and alcohol, marijuana will fall into the added need for rehab centers, overdoses, another vaping ingredient, illnesses, deaths, followed by government-mandated advertisements cautioning its use and side effects, just like tobacco, alcohol and opioids, all paid by you, the American taxpayer, creating one more elicit tax base to feed Gov. Tom Wolf’s glut for spending, waste and total disregard.
Wolf boasts this is good for Pennsylvania. One more Wolf tactic in sheep’s clothing presenting another crisis Pennsylvanians can deal with.
So, secure your riding hand firmly onto this new “bull” and hang on, because you are in for another costly big industry/government joint venture “political rodeo” ... in marijuana.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.