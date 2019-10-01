Cal Thomas, not a scientist, and like other conservative ideologues, loves to cherry-pick quotes and facts to support political ideas that naively pretend to be true.
Recently, he attacked Greta Thunberg and her campaign against global warming by dismissing her age and comparing her presence to President Donald Trump’s showmanship. I guess that dismisses her facts. Then he presents quotes from a biologist from the 1960s as proof that she is wrong?
Then Thomas, who loves to expose the inaccuracies of journalism, presents quotes from journalists, rather than scientists, which inaccurately describe global climate change to prove that climate science is wrong. If Thomas knows it all at 76, why doesn’t he explain the rise in global temperature or sea level? Or the increase in Category 5 hurricanes? Or the melting of the arctic ice cap? Or the local decrease in severe winters?
Maybe he should listen to Richard Alley, a Republican climate scientist from Penn State: “The more the climate is forced to change, the more likely it is to hit some unforeseen threshold that can trigger quite fast, surprising and perhaps unpleasant changes.”
Thomas and many of us around his age will not live to experience the worst of climate change but Thunberg and our children and grandchildren will. Finally as Thunberg said: “I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists, I want you to unite behind the science and I want you to take real action.”
Richard Bloom
Ebensburg
