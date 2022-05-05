It seems like some folks need to review the U.S. Constitution – Article 1: Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech or of the press.
This is a fundamental right protected by the Constitution that no person, group, politician or newspaper editor can change.
Merriam-Webster defines the word press as “the gathering and publishing or broadcasting of news.” Broadcasting includes radio, television, the internet, and podcasts.
The press is no longer confined to a select group that attempt to control a narrative. Technology has enabled all voices to be heard.
Without dissent, women would not have the right to vote; without dissent, African Americans would be sitting in the back of the bus; without dissent, America would be ruled by England. Yes, dissent is painful and you may not agree, however, everyone has the fundamental right to be heard and to dissent.
Fortunately, technology has enabled many voices to be heard, many opinions to be stated, and many ideas to be discussed, debated and implemented.
The days of one group of oligarchs ruling all aspects of the area are wan- ing.
Thanks to technology, the unfiltered, unspun and unvarnished truth is told.
The freedom of speech and the press are fundamental rights for all people – guaranteed.
Steve Ettien
Manns Choice
