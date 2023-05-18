Life can come at you fast. In the past three weeks, I went from facing a life-threatening condition to a life-changing surgery. Doing better than some expected, but there are always chances for setbacks. For me, that was a medicine-induced seizure I didn’t know was stalking me. One second it was mid-day Monday and the next it was Wednesday morning in the Pittsburgh UPMC ICU.
What I missed was the latest “Avengers” movie playing out in my driveway.
In what seemed like seconds of connecting to 911, the Geistown Borough Police Department was on the road to help. The Richland Township Fire Department was there in stride, and the battle wagon, in the form of an East Hills EMS Ambulance and crew, anchored the team.
In my time in government duty, I was proud to have worked with each of these groups.
The Geistown Police Department values and treasures its residents.
The time I spent working with the RTFD showed a team dedicated to helping. The professionalism of East Hills saves lives and reassures the scared family.
Working with them for a decade, I never expected to have to directly benefit from their service, but it’s hard to know where I would be if they weren’t there that day.
Having worked with them all for years, they had my respect. Now, they also have my personal thanks.
Matt Sernell
Johnstown
