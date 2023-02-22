Our 16th annual Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance’s Fat Friday fundraiser was yet another success.
I’d like to thank the Richland Fire Department for accommodating our large crowd; Flair of Country for the delicious dinner; The Oldies Band for the inviting dance music, and especially our hardworking committee members who assured everyone had a delightful evening.
Many thanks to all of the sponsors for donating incredible gifts for the basket party and door prizes.
A special thanks to the hundreds of people who purchased tickets and attended this lively and fun event.
This historic site would not be standing today without the support of our wonderful community.
Looking forward to seeing you all at our free AmeriServ Summer Concert Series beginning May 28 and continuing throughout the summer.
Mary P. Borkow
President of Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance
