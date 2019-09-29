There are not enough words to express our thanks to the community who has supported our family after the fire at the Loretto Service Center.
The outpouring of support we received from first responders, neighbors, the parish community, friends and family was overwhelming. Help arrived instantly in various forms including clean up and repair of the garage, organization of the basket raffle, miscellaneous donations, as well as thoughts and prayers for Mark’s recovery.
We are very appreciative of the people who showed up almost immediately with helping hands, tools and equipment to help, and food and drinks for the workers and family.
We are appreciative of the miscellaneous kind words and donations we received. We are appreciative of everyone who attended, donated to and organized the raffle.
The continued support from the Loretto Community Volunteer Fire Company, where Mark is a life member, is also greatly appreciated. We are blessed with a wonderful community full of caring and generous people, and will “send it upstream” as Mark’s niece, Claire, would say.
We will never forget the incredible support you have all given us. You won’t find this kind of support just anywhere.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
Mark Yahner
Loretto Service Center
The Yahner Family
