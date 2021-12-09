On behalf of the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance, many thanks to the volunteers and sponsors that helped create the most beautiful tree ever erected at the Roxbury Bandshell.
Joe Balon took his friend, two brothers, a block and tackle and four hours later hauled this beauty out of the woods.
His wife, Jen, and a Westmont school student spent approximately 30 hours combined to decorate the 37 foot tree that stands majestically at our historic monument.
Many thanks also to Sue and Dan Heller, Cindy Moore, Micka Moon, Ray Buskta, Dan Becker, Walt and Jackie, Chris Verbano and, of course, Santa Claus.
Balon also had a reading of the “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Most importantly, a special thanks to all of you who attended our 15th annual event. As he has done for many years, Joe Kanuch donated a gorgeous tree in honor of Patrick Stewart, a state trooper who was killed in the line of duty.
Please take time this holiday season to drive or walk by the bandshell, knowing that this 55-foot splendor, built during President Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration belongs to all of us.
May God bless all of you and your families this holiday season.
Hope to see you at our annual Fat Friday event on Feb. 25.
Mary P. Borkow
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance
