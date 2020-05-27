It appears that 50% of the people in the Johnstown area cannot read. I was shopping recently at Walmart where they have one-way aisles. Half the people were going the wrong way in the aisles.
They won’t see this since they can’t read; they probably don’t get the paper.
It’s impossible to do social distancing with people going both ways in one aisle.
Also, people wearing masks should cover both their nose and mouth, not just their mouth.
Sherman Weible
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.