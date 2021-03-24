It is clear from many of the letters published in this forum that some people will believe anything. Truth and facts do not matter; reason is tossed out the window; the writers cling to any idea that coincides with or supports their mistaken beliefs. Why … because somebody has used Facebook or Twitter or Fox News or some bully pulpit to repeat lies over and over.
I will address only one issue that has been the subject of many lies: taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The lies include: COVID-19 is a hoax; COVID-19 is not dangerous – no worse than the flu; young people get only mild cases of COVID-19; the vaccine is unsafe and ineffective; the side-effects of the shot are dangerous; and the vaccine will give you some terrible disease. Because of the acceptance of one or more of these lies by Republicans, surveys show that more than 40% of them will refuse the vaccine.
Science does not care which lies you believe; science simply tells it like it is. Science says that some people who do not get vaccinated will contract COVID-19. Science says these infected people will spread the disease to other unvaccinated people. Science says some of these people will die. Science says these people will prolong the pandemic and by doing so are likely to cause new virus variants to evolve. And science says that it is possible that some of the variants will become immune to the vaccine. Ignore science at your peril.
Jim Wolfe
Johnstown
