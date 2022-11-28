There are so many negative things and bad news around us, but good things and people are also around us.
Holidays are coming and I have so much to be thankful for. How about you?
I thank God for caregivers, doctors, nurses, EMTs, firemen, police, teachers, pastors, friends, family and so much more.
I want to give special thanks to several people.
First of all thanks to my primary care doctor and his staff – Dr. Scott Magley; his wife, Sandy; nurse Victoria; receptionist Jan; and all of the office staff.
Dr. Magley and his father, Robert, have taken care of me and my family for more than 50 years. I’ve had many health problems and I’ve been treated with kindness and caring.
My second special thank you is for the Rev. Thomas and Sherri Moore.
This past June, the Rev. Moore retired from his ministry at my church, Mount Olive, after 26 years. Moore is a true man of God.
He and Sherri became our family and faithfully preached God’s word.
He was always there when we needed him.
He and Sherri prayed for us and loved us and we loved them. Many were blessed by the Moores.
Now our church has another couple of faith leading us, the Rev. Daryl and Lori Penrod. They are an answer to prayer.
Christmas is coming soon.
Don’t forget to thank God for the Christ child who came to save us from our sins.
Terri Doyka
Summerhill
