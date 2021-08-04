As it has been for the past 18 months or so, the COVID-19 story seems to make the front page of every newspaper around, and, rightly so.
However, it appears that even with all of the appeal for people to get the vaccine, there are those, and will still be, who simply deny that there is such a thing as a pandemic.
Maybe it is because there really are no outward signs of this disease except stories that take us inside IC units that show people hooked to ventilators and who knows what other machines.
But what if people who have the disease were covered with spots such as measles, chicken pox or shingles? I would bet that we would be online to get close to 90%, or better, for vaccinations.
But, sad to say, way too many of us do not see this hidden enemy.
R.T. Hirsch
Johnstown
