There are many disturbing trends today, but one of the most disturbing is the public’s perception of Tucker Carlson.
Carlson of Fox News has the most viewers of all the major networks’ commentators. Tucker plays on the fears and unfounded views of far-right white supremacist groups, such as QAnon, the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers.
Among these views are:
• The great replacement theory – the theory that Democrats are allowing mass immigration to replace the votes of the common white man/woman. They argue that this is being done solely for political gain. This view has fueled numerous hate crimes in our country, such as the one that just happened in Buffalo.
• The Jan. 6 insurrection – Carlson’s creative spin on this tragic day was that it was a “False Flag” event, inferring that this was a plot staged by our government to counter ex-president Trump’s big lie. Despite all of the videos and evidence to the contrary, this falsehood is widespread among Trump supporters.
• Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – according to Carlson and Congressmen, Russia’s invasion is nothing more than a border dispute. NATO has been the aggressor by insisting that these former territories of the Soviet Union remain as a democracy, rather than cave to the demands of a disillusioned war criminal Vladimir Putin.
Some of you may be attracted to this fear mongering elitist.
As for me, I would hope that you would join me in boycotting this hateful and dangerous man.
John Washko
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.