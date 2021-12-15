In the Readers’ Forum on Dec 4, Chuck Colbert’s letter titled “Equality Act provides protection,” in which he discusses the “merits” of the Equality Act, he makes the statement “... God seems fine with same-sex marriage as Christian denominations (here he lists several denominations) are marrying same-sex couples in religious ceremonies.”
Not sure where he gets his insight into God’s mind, but the Bible is rather clear in Leviticus 18:22: “Thou shalt not lie with mankind as with womankind: it is abomination.”
In my interpretation, that would include “womankind with womankind.”
Yes, Christian denominations do these ceremonies. That does not mean it meets moral criteria. These organizations are run by “mankind” and, as we know mankind is subject to errors in judgment.
Lastly, I would point out that there is a difference between being legal and being moral. For example, once slavery was legal, but that did not make it moral.
James Kopriva
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.