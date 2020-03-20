There is a significant difference between those who are active learners and passive learners, between participants and onlookers. Two strategies are considered and implemented by teachers to reinforce the efforts of active learners and to point bystanders in the right direction.
First, teachers carry into practice instructional techniques that foster exploratory learning and research in all areas of the curriculum. For example, science investigations and social studies research engage the interests and resourcefulness of the youthful scholar.
Investigative learning frees pupils to embrace higher level thinking and hands-on learning. The specific learning activities cement knowledge in both science and social studies.
In science class, students work in groups to prove or disprove hypotheses. The students complete lab notebooks with their findings and report them to their teachers.
In social studies class, pupils proceed by proposing hypotheses that are proved or disproved through research.
Second, the commitment to exploratory learning engages active learners in a manner that passive learners are just beginning to grasp. Along the way, teachers instruct, model and have students practice the methods of inquiry.
Students and teachers are partners in the process of transforming passive learners to active learners. Hard work and resiliency by teachers and pupils alike results in a widespread acquisition of exploratory and hands-on learning outcomes.
Don Yokitis
Nanty Glo
